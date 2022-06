SANGUINET WAKE SCHOOL

Bisca Grand Lacs, Port de l’Estey à Sanguinet. A proximité de Biscarrosse, Cazaux et du Bassin d’Arcachon.

Beginners and initiated, young and old, come and discover the joys of water sports towed by a boat, on all types of support and in complete safety. The activities are supervised by qualified instructors, passionate and educational.

We offer, for beginners or advanced, Wakeboard, Wakesurf, Water Skiing, Wakefoil, Baby Ski as well as towed buoys. The different disciplines offered are accessible from the age of 4 years, for Baby Ski, and 7 years, for Wakeboard and Water Ski.

We welcome you from mid-May to mid-October every day from 8.30am to 7.30pm, with a smile and good humour on our idyllic spot. We will make you discover all these different types of water sports, each one as fun as the next!

See you soon on the Lake of Sanguinet at the Port de l'Estey !